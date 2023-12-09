Kenora: A Winter Weather Alert is currently in effect for Kenora as the region braces for heavy snowfall and blowing snow. A Winter Travel Advisory has been issued at of 4:40 am EST for this morning, with several hazards anticipated.

Current Conditions:

Snowfall: Kenora is currently experiencing snowfall, with some periods of heavy snow.

Snow Accumulation: A total snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm is expected, and locally higher amounts may be possible.

Peak Snowfall Rates: Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour are expected.

Blowing Snow: Local blowing snow is anticipated due to strong northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h.

Timing and Discussion:

These conditions are expected to persist early this morning.

There is a possibility of a band of heavy snow affecting parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Strong northerly winds may create local blowing snow, which could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

Snowfall is forecasted to taper off from west to east later this morning.

Safety Precautions:

Drivers are urged to be prepared for changing road conditions.

In cases of reduced visibility while driving, it is advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.

For updated road conditions and other traveler information, residents can visit ontario.ca/511, follow twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Today’s Forecast:

Snow, at times heavy, is expected to end late in the morning.

Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries will follow.

Local blowing snow is anticipated in the morning.

The total snow accumulation for today is expected to be around 2 cm.

The north wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

Temperatures will remain steady near minus 5°C.

Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 13°C.

Tonight and Beyond:

Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected for Saturday night.

Northwest winds will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becoming light near midnight.

Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 10°C, with a wind chill near minus 15°C.

Sunday, December 10, will bring sunny skies with a high of minus 8°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to minus 12°C.

Monday, December 11, will remain cloudy with a high of minus 8°C.

Stay Safe: Residents are urged to exercise caution, especially while driving, and to stay updated on road conditions. Dress warmly and be prepared for winter travel challenges.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that snowflakes are made up of ice crystals that form around tiny particles in the atmosphere? Snowflakes can have a wide variety of shapes, and no two are exactly alike.