Kenora: A Winter Weather Alert is currently in effect for Kenora as the region braces for heavy snowfall and blowing snow. A Winter Travel Advisory has been issued at of 4:40 am EST for this morning, with several hazards anticipated.
Current Conditions:
- Snowfall: Kenora is currently experiencing snowfall, with some periods of heavy snow.
- Snow Accumulation: A total snowfall accumulation of 5 to 10 cm is expected, and locally higher amounts may be possible.
- Peak Snowfall Rates: Snowfall rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour are expected.
- Blowing Snow: Local blowing snow is anticipated due to strong northerly winds gusting to 50 km/h.
Timing and Discussion:
- These conditions are expected to persist early this morning.
- There is a possibility of a band of heavy snow affecting parts of the Trans-Canada Highway.
- Strong northerly winds may create local blowing snow, which could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
- Snowfall is forecasted to taper off from west to east later this morning.
Safety Precautions:
- Drivers are urged to be prepared for changing road conditions.
- In cases of reduced visibility while driving, it is advised to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop.
- For updated road conditions and other traveler information, residents can visit ontario.ca/511, follow twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
Today’s Forecast:
- Snow, at times heavy, is expected to end late in the morning.
- Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries will follow.
- Local blowing snow is anticipated in the morning.
- The total snow accumulation for today is expected to be around 2 cm.
- The north wind will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.
- Temperatures will remain steady near minus 5°C.
- Wind chill factors will make it feel like minus 13°C.
Tonight and Beyond:
- Cloudy conditions with a 30 percent chance of flurries are expected for Saturday night.
- Northwest winds will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, becoming light near midnight.
- Overnight temperatures will drop to minus 10°C, with a wind chill near minus 15°C.
- Sunday, December 10, will bring sunny skies with a high of minus 8°C.
- Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dipping to minus 12°C.
- Monday, December 11, will remain cloudy with a high of minus 8°C.
Stay Safe: Residents are urged to exercise caution, especially while driving, and to stay updated on road conditions. Dress warmly and be prepared for winter travel challenges.
Weather Trivia: Did you know that snowflakes are made up of ice crystals that form around tiny particles in the atmosphere? Snowflakes can have a wide variety of shapes, and no two are exactly alike.