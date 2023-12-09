Weather Alert: Snowfall and Blowing Snow Expected, Residents Advised to Bundle Up

Wasaho Cree Nation: The community of Wasaho Cree Nation is facing spring-like conditions with temperatures at -2°C at 3:00 AM CST on December 9th. Periods of snow and local blowing snow are anticipated, with these conditions expected to last through the afternoon.

Today’s Weather:

Residents can expect periods of snow and local blowing snow, which will gradually taper off in the afternoon. Snow Accumulation: A total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm is anticipated.

Temperatures will decrease throughout the day, with the mercury dropping to -8°C in the afternoon. Wind Chill: Wind chill factors will make it feel like -9°C in the morning and a bone-chilling -18°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Conditions:

The night ahead will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Winds from the northwest will blow at 20 km/h, gusting to 40.

Overnight temperatures will plummet to -14°C.

Wind chill factors will make it feel like -15°C in the evening and an even colder -22°C overnight.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, December 10, offers a mix of sun and cloud, though residents should be prepared for windy conditions.

Daytime temperatures will reach a high of -11°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to -22°C.

Monday, December 11, is expected to remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. High temperatures will reach -13°C.

Stay Prepared: Residents are advised to stay bundled up and be cautious when outdoors, especially during the periods of snow and blowing snow.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that wind chill is a measure of how cold it feels when the wind is factored into the temperature? It quantifies the rate of heat loss from the human body due to the combined effect of low temperatures and wind.