Dense Fog Early in the Morning, Followed by Snow and Cold Temperatures

Sioux Lookout: Residents in Sioux Lookout are advised to exercise caution as a Fog Advisory remains in effect, leading to reduced visibility and travel hazards. Dense fog is expected early in the morning.

Ongoing Hazards:

Reduced Visibility: Sioux Lookout is experiencing near-zero visibility in dense fog, making travel conditions hazardous in some areas.

Timing:

The dense fog is expected to persist early in the morning, potentially causing travel disruptions.

Travel Advisory:

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution while driving, as visibility may be significantly reduced. Reduce your speed, closely monitor tail lights of vehicles ahead, and be prepared to stop if necessary.

Today’s Weather:

Sioux Lookout can expect periods of light snow ending in the afternoon, followed by cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning, with a total snow accumulation of 2 cm. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

Temperatures will gradually fall, reaching -5°C in the afternoon, resulting in a wind chill factor of -7°C in the morning and -14°C in the afternoon.

Tonight’s Conditions:

The night ahead will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest will blow at 30 km/h, gusting to 50.

Overnight temperatures will drop to -11°C, with a wind chill factor of -13°C in the evening and -18°C overnight.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, December 10, offers a mix of sun and cloud for Sioux Lookout, though residents should anticipate cold temperatures, with a high of -9°C.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures plummeting to -15°C.

Monday, December 11, is expected to remain cloudy with a high of -9°C.

Stay Informed: Residents are strongly encouraged to stay informed about local weather updates, take necessary precautions, and adjust travel plans as needed.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that fog is a cloud that forms near the ground, consisting of tiny water droplets or ice crystals? It can greatly reduce visibility and is commonly associated with humid conditions.