Sachigo Lake: Residents of Sachigo Lake are urged to exercise caution as a weather advisory remains in effect, with heavy snowfall and reduced visibility impacting the area.
Ongoing Hazards:
- Heavy Snowfall: The region continues to experience heavy snowfall, with total accumulations ranging from 10 to 20 cm.
- Reduced Visibility: The heavy snow has resulted in reduced visibility, making travel conditions challenging.
Timing:
- The heavy snowfall is expected to persist throughout the morning and afternoon, gradually tapering off later in the day.
Travel Advisory:
- Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Residents are advised to take frequent breaks and avoid overexertion when clearing snow.
Today’s Forecast:
- The day ahead includes periods of snow, with the snowfall expected to end in the morning. Following the snowfall, the sky will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries.
- Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with temperatures holding steady near -10°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel like -18°C.
Tonight’s Conditions:
- As night falls, the area will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will gradually become light late in the evening.
- Temperatures will drop to around -15°C, with a wind chill factor near -20°C.
Looking Ahead:
- Sunday, December 10, brings a mix of sun and cloud to Sachigo Lake, but residents should expect continued cold temperatures with a high of -13°C.
- Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping further to -17°C.
- Monday, December 11, remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of -9°C.
Stay Informed: Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates, exercise caution while traveling, and ensure they are adequately prepared for cold weather conditions.
Weather Trivia: Did you know that the largest snowflake ever recorded had a diameter of 38 cm (15 inches) and fell in Fort Keogh, Montana, in 1887?