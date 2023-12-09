Sachigo Lake Weather Advisory: Heavy Snowfall and Reduced Visibility Continue

Sachigo Lake: Residents of Sachigo Lake are urged to exercise caution as a weather advisory remains in effect, with heavy snowfall and reduced visibility impacting the area.

Ongoing Hazards:

  • Heavy Snowfall: The region continues to experience heavy snowfall, with total accumulations ranging from 10 to 20 cm.
  • Reduced Visibility: The heavy snow has resulted in reduced visibility, making travel conditions challenging.

Timing:

  • The heavy snowfall is expected to persist throughout the morning and afternoon, gradually tapering off later in the day.

Travel Advisory:

  • Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Residents are advised to take frequent breaks and avoid overexertion when clearing snow.

Today’s Forecast:

  • The day ahead includes periods of snow, with the snowfall expected to end in the morning. Following the snowfall, the sky will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries.
  • Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, with temperatures holding steady near -10°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel like -18°C.

Tonight’s Conditions:

  • As night falls, the area will remain cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40, will gradually become light late in the evening.
  • Temperatures will drop to around -15°C, with a wind chill factor near -20°C.

Looking Ahead:

  • Sunday, December 10, brings a mix of sun and cloud to Sachigo Lake, but residents should expect continued cold temperatures with a high of -13°C.
  • Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping further to -17°C.
  • Monday, December 11, remains cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries and a high of -9°C.

Stay Informed: Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates, exercise caution while traveling, and ensure they are adequately prepared for cold weather conditions.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the largest snowflake ever recorded had a diameter of 38 cm (15 inches) and fell in Fort Keogh, Montana, in 1887?

