Whitesand and Armstrong: A significant weather shift is on the horizon as the region experiences a rapid temperature drop from the current +3°C to below freezing, leading to wintery weather conditions.

Residents are advised to prepare for snowfall, freezing drizzle, and colder temperatures throughout the day.

Weather Conditions Today:

Morning Drizzle: Early in the morning, there is a 60 percent chance of drizzle, which may be accompanied by freezing drizzle, posing potential hazards for motorists.

Early in the morning, there is a 60 percent chance of drizzle, which may be accompanied by freezing drizzle, posing potential hazards for motorists. Snowfall: Starting in the morning, the region is expected to see periods of light snow with a snowfall accumulation of approximately 2 cm.

Starting in the morning, the region is expected to see periods of light snow with a snowfall accumulation of approximately 2 cm. Temperature Drop: As the day progresses, temperatures will plummet from +3°C to -2°C, with a wind chill factor near -9°C.

As the day progresses, temperatures will plummet from +3°C to -2°C, with a wind chill factor near -9°C. Wind Gusts: Winds will become noticeable, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, adding to the chill in the air.

Travel Advisory:

Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the roadways due to the possibility of slippery conditions caused by freezing drizzle and light snow accumulation.

Reduced visibility could be a concern, particularly during snowfall periods. Use low beam headlights and increase following distances.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Periods of light snow will continue into the evening but are expected to taper off before morning.

Cloudy conditions persist with a 30 percent chance of flurries, leading to an additional snow accumulation of about 2 cm.

A significant drop in temperature is anticipated, with lows reaching -12°C, resulting in a wind chill near -20°C.

Winds will remain brisk, gusting up to 50 km/h, potentially leading to blowing snow in some areas.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, December 10, brings a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures remaining cold at -9°C. Residents should bundle up for outdoor activities.

Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping further to -16°C.

Monday, December 11, will continue to be chilly with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -10°C.

Stay Informed: Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates, be cautious when driving, and take appropriate precautions to stay warm during these colder conditions.

Weather Trivia: Did you know that the term “blizzard” originally referred to a cannon shot or a volley of musket fire? It wasn’t until the late 1800s that it began to describe severe snowstorms with strong winds.