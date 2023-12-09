Whitesand and Armstrong: A significant weather shift is on the horizon as the region experiences a rapid temperature drop from the current +3°C to below freezing, leading to wintery weather conditions.
Residents are advised to prepare for snowfall, freezing drizzle, and colder temperatures throughout the day.
Weather Conditions Today:
- Morning Drizzle: Early in the morning, there is a 60 percent chance of drizzle, which may be accompanied by freezing drizzle, posing potential hazards for motorists.
- Snowfall: Starting in the morning, the region is expected to see periods of light snow with a snowfall accumulation of approximately 2 cm.
- Temperature Drop: As the day progresses, temperatures will plummet from +3°C to -2°C, with a wind chill factor near -9°C.
- Wind Gusts: Winds will become noticeable, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, adding to the chill in the air.
Travel Advisory:
- Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the roadways due to the possibility of slippery conditions caused by freezing drizzle and light snow accumulation.
- Reduced visibility could be a concern, particularly during snowfall periods. Use low beam headlights and increase following distances.
Tonight’s Forecast:
- Periods of light snow will continue into the evening but are expected to taper off before morning.
- Cloudy conditions persist with a 30 percent chance of flurries, leading to an additional snow accumulation of about 2 cm.
- A significant drop in temperature is anticipated, with lows reaching -12°C, resulting in a wind chill near -20°C.
- Winds will remain brisk, gusting up to 50 km/h, potentially leading to blowing snow in some areas.
Looking Ahead:
- Sunday, December 10, brings a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures remaining cold at -9°C. Residents should bundle up for outdoor activities.
- Sunday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping further to -16°C.
- Monday, December 11, will continue to be chilly with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -10°C.
Stay Informed: Residents are advised to stay informed about local weather updates, be cautious when driving, and take appropriate precautions to stay warm during these colder conditions.
Weather Trivia: Did you know that the term “blizzard” originally referred to a cannon shot or a volley of musket fire? It wasn’t until the late 1800s that it began to describe severe snowstorms with strong winds.