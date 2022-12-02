THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police have arrested three and seized a significant quantity of cocaine following the search of a south-side home Thursday evening.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 1200 block of Victoria Avenue East at about 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that address.

Three suspects were located and placed under arrest and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of drugs seized totals nearly $65,000, and cash seized totals nearly $8,000 CAD.

Steven James KOZAK, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Jessica Royleen RAVEN, 33, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Nicholas Chrishane SMITH, 28, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Friday, Dec. 2 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.