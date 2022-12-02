THUNDER BAY – Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred on the city’s south side Thursday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit, along with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters at Superior North EMS paramedics, were dispatched to the intersection of Ridgeway and Waterloo Streets just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1.

First responders were dispatched following 9-1-1 calls that reported a serious collision involving a commercial truck and a pedestrian.

A 57-year-old Thunder Bay died as a result of the collision.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Traffic Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

If you have any information you believe could assist investigators, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you have any home or business surveillance, or dash camera, footage you believe could be helpful please call the TBPS non-emergency line and cite incident number TB22068280.