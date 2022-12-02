Winnipeg – News – Winnipeg police say a man who was accused of killing a 24-year-old First Nations woman and disposing of her body in a dumpster back in May has been charged with three more homicides

On May 18, members of the Homicide Unit arrested and charged a 35-year-old male, Jeremy Anthony Michael SKIBICKI, of Winnipeg, for First Degree Murder, and he was detained in custody.

Due to the nature of the circumstances of this investigation, Homicide investigators did not rule out the possibility of additional victims.

The Homicide Unit continued the investigation and established that three additional victims were murdered by Jeremy SKIBICKI between March and May 2022.

Morgan Beatrice HARRIS, a 39-year-old female of Winnipeg and a member of Long Plain First Nation, is believed to have been killed on or about May 1, 2022.

Marcedes MYRAN, a 26-year-old female of Winnipeg and a member of Long Plain First Nation, is believed to have been killed on or about May 4, 2022.

A fourth female victim has been confirmed but has yet to be identified. She is believed to have been killed on or about March 15, 2022.

On December 1, 2022, the Homicide Unit, in conjunction with Manitoba Justice, attended Milner Ridge Correctional Centre and executed a warrant charging SKIBICKI with three further counts of First Degree Murder. He remains in custody.

Police are now at a point in the investigation where the public’s assistance is being sought to help identify this victim. We have provided a photograph of a jacket as we believe the victim wore a similar jacket. Any information may significantly progress this investigation.

The jacket is reversible: Please note the black and white pattern along with the words “baby phat” and the cat-like logo on the front and back of the jacket. There is also a fur hood.