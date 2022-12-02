Lakehead University officials were once again celebrating the amount of support that students received for financial aid on Giving Tuesday.

This year the university received an incredible $260,840, topping last year’s total of $216,000 by more than $44,000. This was thanks to donations from alumni, friends of the university, faculty, staff, and other donors.

Lakehead’s goal was $108,000. Donations poured in from not only Canada and the United States, but also China, Singapore, Mexico, Finland, and other countries.

Lakehead University had the highest number of participating alumni, staff, faculty, Board of Governor members, and members of the Alumni Association since the university began participating in Giving Tuesday in 2016.

“Thank you to everyone who helped Lakehead’s students by participating in Giving Tuesday,” said Mike den Haan, Vice-President, External Relations at Lakehead University.

“Your contributions will support scholarships, bursaries and awards that will allow students in need to focus on their education and not worry as much about their finances.”

A popular incentive returned this year, with the Alumni Association of Lakehead University matching all new gifts for scholarships, bursaries and awards 1:1, up to $52,000.

“We know that alumni living and working around the world contribute to Giving Tuesday at Lakehead University, but the kindness from our donors continues to amaze me,” said Mark Tilbury, Alumni and Annual Giving Director at Lakehead University.

“All I can say is thank you. Your donation will help students attend Lakehead University to pursue their dreams of academic success.”

This year’s contributions bring the total to more than $800,000 since Lakehead began participating in Giving Tuesday six years ago.