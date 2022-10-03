Maria Vasanelli has officially began her new role as the Chair of Lakehead University’s Board of Governors. The appointment, which was ratified at a meeting in June, became effective at the end of the Board’s Annual General Meeting and has a term of two years.

Vasanelli joined Lakehead’s Board of Governors in 2015 and has served on several of its standing committees, including Finance and Operations, Governance and Nominating, and Learning and Liaison.

Vasanelli’s experience in senior administration in education includes Superintendent of Education at the Durham Catholic District School Board, Superintendent at the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, as well as serving as Director of Strategic Initiatives and Professional Learning at Lakehead University.

She is currently the Director of Education at the Superior North Catholic District School Board and a member of the Ontario College of Teachers Council.

After earning her B.A. in Philosophy and a Bachelor of Education from Lakehead University, Vasanelli received a Master of Education from the University of Ottawa and a Master of Business Administration from Cape Breton University.

Among other accreditations, she holds a certificate in Canadian Aboriginal Relations from Confederation College, and recently completed a certificate in Executive Leadership at the Rotman School of Business.

Her professional interests include leadership development, board governance, and education equity.

“As an alumna of Lakehead University, I am honoured by the opportunity to serve as its next board chair,” Vasanelli said. “I look forward to working with my fellow governors and the president to ensure an inclusive, transparent, fair, and responsive approach to university governance.”



Dr. Moira McPherson, President and Vice-Chancellor of Lakehead University, was very pleased with the announcement of Vasanelli as the next Board Chair.

“Maria’s experience, both as a former employee at our university and as a senior administrator at three distinctive school boards in the province, will serve her and Lakehead well as she brings her leadership and passion for education to her new role,” Dr. McPherson said.

Vasanelli succeeds Angela Maltese as chair of Lakehead University’s Board of Governors. Cathy Tuckwell, who has worked as an investment analyst, portfolio manager and chief compliance officer, will succeed Ann Dumyn as the Board’s Vice-Chair.

New external members to the board this year include Rachael Paquette and Tom Kehoe. Karen Boz is a new alumni member.