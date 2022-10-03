Marketing has undergone several changes in its form and style in recent years. Changing lifestyles and technological advancements require brands and businesses to use innovative marketing techniques. The Hype understands the constantly changing parameters of the marketing game. And it is eyeing massive expansion plans to better serve its clients across the globe through everything from social media campaigns to press coverage. The team has laid out elaborate plans to extend its functionality and reach across verticals through its global network.

Gen Z constitutes 40% of consumers across the globe. Impatience, instant gratification, and instant experience primarily characterize these people. The Hype’s entire campaign strategy revolves around this psychological factor. And for this, it uses a multi-disciplinary approach across all marketing channels to drive hyper-growth. At the same time, The Hype is pushing for a global presence collaborating with influencers and celebrities from different target demography. “We are working on a high-synergy globally distributed team that pools in the best of young entrepreneurs and professionals who understand the algorithm of hyper-growth,” said Dennylo, founder of The Hype.

The Hype has been scaling the marketing game for a great many companies for the last five years. The agency has accomplished onboarding perfect celebrities and engaging them for promotional campaigns. “With over 2000 celebs and 30+ influencers in our network, we are the largest social media agency in Europe. We plan to onboard more recognizable faces from various parts of the world so that we can create an inclusive ecosystem with custom solutions and an organic audience,” says Concedo Nvlli, Consultant. In a recent bid to expand its network of partners, The Hype closed a deal with the official representatives of AFC Ajax and Real Madrid CF. Moreover, the agency is also working in close sync with individual professional footballers, singers, fitness models, and entrepreneurs across different continents for an all-in-one global solution for all marketing needs.

Founded in 2017, The Hype is a next-generation marketing agency headquartered in the Netherlands. It builds and manages the reputation of brands, celebrities, influencers, and casinos through aggressive custom-made solutions for achieving hyper-growth.

The team, primarily drawn from Gen Z demography, understands what creates the hype as it curates solution proposals based on unique client requirements. With years of experience in social media, The Hype is strategically poised to take its clients to the next level of digital fame and success.