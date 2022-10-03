THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Many people seem to feel that the COVID-19 pandemic is over and done.

This Monday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and St. Joseph’s Care Group confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Thunder Bay. The outbreak is restricted to 2 North and South, Medically Complex Services.

TBDHU has initiated a thorough assessment of the situation. Further measures will be taken as needed to manage this situation.

Prior to the outbreak, significant measures were already in place to reduce likelihood of transmission of the virus within the hospital.