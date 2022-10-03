THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Brayden ANTTILA, a 15-year-old male.

Brayden was last seen in the 1400 block of Cuthbertson Place at about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Brayden is described as a White male standing about 5’7” with a thin build. He has medium-length straight light brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black with grey shoes, blue under armor backpack, a red New York Yankees ball cap, a blue hooded sweater, and black sweatpants.

No photo is available for media handout at this time.

If you have any information that could assist in locating this missing person, please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.