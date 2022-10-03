THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man faces charges of impaired driving after police responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision on the city’s north side Sunday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 400 block area of Adelaide Street at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, 2022 following reports of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police learned the collision had occurred elsewhere, but that the motorist had driven the pedestrian to the area of Adelaide Street where they were met by paramedics.

Paramedics with Superior North EMS transported the involved pedestrian to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

When police arrived, they located a damaged sedan and the accused male driver.

Officers at the scene observed several signs that the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Police learned the driver had been travelling southbound on Cumberland Street North when he approached the intersection of Marina Park Overpass. The motor vehicle came into contact with the pedestrian, who was traveling eastbound on a bicycle across the crosswalk.

The motorist was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Samples of the motorist’s breath confirmed they were impaired by alcohol.

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired and Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Blood Alcohol Concentration (exceeding 80 mg per 100ml of blood).

The accused was released with conditions and a future appearance date.