NIPIGON – NEWS – On September 28, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Nipigon Detachment responded to a traffic complaint resulting in one person being arrested and criminally charged with impaired operation.

At 5:28 p.m., members of the Nipigon OPP Detachment were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Township of Nipigon. Officers successfully located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Michelle GREGAL (43) of Shuniah has been criminally charged with:

· Adult Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus) contrary to Section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused will appear in Nipigon Court on November 22, 2022.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.

