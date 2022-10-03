A look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 9:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 2, the fourth week of the 2022 season.

In the 100th NFL game played outside the United States (regular season and preseason combined) and the first of five international games on the 2022 NFL schedule, the MINNESOTA VIKINGS defeated New Orleans, 28-25, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as kicker GREG JOSEPH converted a game-winning 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds remaining. All 14 games (100 percent) that have been completed in Week 4 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter, tied for the most such games in a single week in NFL history, and there have been 49 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, already the most such games through the first four weeks in NFL history. With two games yet to be completed in Week 4, there have been 23 games decided by three points or fewer this season, the most such games through the first four weeks of a season in NFL history. There have been 38 games this season decided by eight-or-fewer points, tied with 2018 (38) for the most such games ever through the first four weeks. There have been 16 games this season decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, tied with the 2021 season (16) for the second-most such games through Week 4 all-time. Only 2012 (17 games) has more. Vikings wide receiver JUSTIN JEFFERSON had 10 receptions for 147 yards and registered his first career rushing touchdown in the win. It marked his 16th career game with at least 100 receiving yards, tied with BILL GROMAN (16 games), HARLON HILL (16), T.Y. HILTON (16) and JOHN JEFFERSON (16) for the third-most such games by a player in his first three career seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer RANDY MOSS (19) and ODELL BECKHAM JR. (19) have more.

The PHILADELPHIA EAGLES defeated Jacksonville, 29-21, to improve to 4-0 and are the last remaining undefeated team in the league this season. In the victory, the Eagles recorded 401 total yards of offense and became the seventh team since 1970 to begin a season 4-0 and record at least 400 total yards of offense in each game. Philadelphia, which recorded four rushing touchdowns on Sunday, leads the NFL with 10 rushing touchdowns in 2022 and became the sixth team since 1970 and the first since 1995 with at least 10 rushing touchdowns in its first four games of a season. The other teams to accomplish the feat were the 1995 DALLAS COWBOYS (11 rushing touchdowns), 1984 LOS ANGELES RAIDERS (10), 1981 PITTSBURGH STEELERS(10), 1975 BUFFALO BILLS (10) and 1975 MIAMI DOLPHINS (10).

Buffalo quarterback JOSH ALLEN totaled 283 yards (213 passing, 70 rushing) and two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) as the Bills overcame a 17-point deficit to defeat Baltimore, 23-20. Additionally, the New York Jets overcame a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Pittsburgh while Philadelphia overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat Jacksonville in Week 4. There have been four games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 17 points to win or tie this season, tied with three other seasons for the second-most such games through Week 4 all-time, trailing only the 2011 season (six). There have been seven games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 14 points to win or tie this season, tied with 2018 (seven) for the third-most such games through Week 4 all-time, trailing only the 2011 (nine) and 1979 (eight) seasons. There have been 12 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, tied for the third-most such games ever through the first four weeks, trailing only 2011 (16 teams) and 1989 (13). Allen has 15,341 passing yards and 2,508 rushing yards since entering the NFL in 2018 and joined CAM NEWTON and RUSSELL WILSON as the only quarterbacks ever with at least 15,000 passing yards and 2,500 rushing yards in their first five career seasons. Pittsburgh rookie quarterback KENNY PICKETT recorded two rushing touchdowns in his NFL debut in Week 4 and became the first quarterback ever to record multiple rushing touchdowns in his first career game.

Green Bay quarterback AARON RODGERS recorded two touchdown passes in the Packers’ 27-24 overtime win over New England. The Packers have won 15 consecutive home games dating back to Week 10 of the 2020 season and are the fourth franchise and sixth team overall to win at least 15 consecutive home games since 2000. Rodgers, who has 455 career regular-season touchdown passes and 45 career postseason touchdown passes, became the fifth player all-time with at least 500 career touchdown passes, including the postseason, joining TOM BRADY (713 touchdown passes entering Sunday Night Football), DREW BREES (608) and Pro Football Hall of Famers PEYTON MANNING (579) and BRETT FAVRE (552).

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback JUSTIN HERBERT passed for 340 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 113.2 rating and running back AUSTIN EKELER registered three total touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in the team’s 34-24 win at Houston. Herbert has 19 career games with at least 300 passing yards, tied with ANDREW LUCK (19) for the most such games by a quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history. Herbert has recorded at least 300 passing yards in seven consecutive road games and joined RICH GANNON (eight consecutive road games from 2001-02) as the only players ever with at least 300 passing yards in at least seven consecutive road games. Ekeler, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, has 48 career touchdowns (25 receiving, 23 rushing) and surpassed PREIST HOLMES (45 touchdowns) for the third-most by an undrafted player his first six seasons in the common-draft era (since 1967). Only ARIAN FOSTER (65 touchdowns) and ANTONIO GATES (51) have more. Ekeler has 25 receiving touchdowns and surpassed JAMES WHITE (24) for the most touchdown receptions by a running back in his first six seasons since 1970.

The SEATTLE SEAHAWKS defeated Detroit, 48-45, as the two clubs combined for 93 points and 1,075 total yards of offense (Seattle – 555 yards; Detroit – 520 yards). It marks the second game in NFL history in which two teams combined for at least 90 points and 1,075 total yards of offense, joining Cincinnati at Cleveland in Week 2 of the 2007 season. In that game, the Bengals and Browns combined for 96 points and 1,085 total yards of offense (Cleveland – 51 points, 554 yards; Cincinnati – 45 points, 531 yards). Seattle quarterback GENO SMITH completed 23 of 30 pass attempts (76.7 percent) for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 132.6 rating in Week 4. Smith has a 77.3 completion percentage (102 of 132) through his first four games this season, the highest completion percentage (minimum 125 attempts) by a quarterback in his first four games of a season in NFL history. Detroit running back JAMAAL WILLIAMS rushed for two touchdowns and has two rushing touchdowns in three of his first four games this season. He is the fourth running back since 2000 with at least two rushing touchdowns in three of his first four games of a season, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON(2005) as well as PREIST HOLMES (2003) and LAMAR SMITH (2002).