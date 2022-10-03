SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout OPP report act on Friday, September 9, 2022, around 10:00 pm, OPP officers responded to an assault in progress on Lakeshore Drive in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout. Upon arrival, police and ambulance located and assisted one victim in medical distress.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with additional information related to this incident. Anyone with information is requested to call the Sioux Lookout OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.