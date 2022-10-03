THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Monday there are no weather alerts or warnings across western and northern Ontario.
Thunder Bay
Monday is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this afternoon.
High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low of 12.
Fort Frances
A mix of sun and cloud in Fort Frances for Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h this morning.
High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will develop overnight. Low 9.
Dryden and Vermilion Bay
A mix of sun and cloud for Dryden and area for Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle.
High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Dryden will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 8.
Wasaho Cree Nation
It is a warm +12 to start your Monday. Increasing cloudiness this morning. Wind will be southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming northwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning.
High 16. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Low plus 2.