TORONTO – SPORTS – Hockey Canada started using player registration fees in an effort to create a large cash reserve, the National Equity Fund to cover sexual assault and other claims.

The embattled organization placed a large amount of that money into another multi-million-dollar fund for similar purposes.



The trust funds was dubbed the Participants Legacy Trust Fund.

These reserve funds were created by Hockey Canada and the organization’s members with more than $7.1-million from the National Equity Fund.

The money was destined to be used to settle matters including but not limited to sexual abuse. This is according to reports on based on Hockey Canada documents.