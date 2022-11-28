THUNDER BAY – Sports – The Thunder Bay Chill Under 13 Boys are the league champions of the Winnipeg Youth Soccer League U13/U14 Division. The newly formed “One Season” in Winnipeg kicked off in April with league play ending in November. The Chill 13 boys finished with a record of 16-3-2 for a total of 50 points. The Club would like to congratulate all the players and coaching staff Neal Carlson and Zetroy Robertson.

The Chill have a total of 5 teams that participate in the Winnipeg Premier league against top teams from Manitoba. The 13 boys travelled to Winnipeg four times over the course of the season and hosted games at tbaytelfield@Chapples Park as well. The 13 boys competed in a division of 12 coming out on top.

The team consists of the following players:

Saif Ahmed (GK), Finley Hebert (GK), Ethan Dewar, Liam Giardetti, Liam Godlien, Ethan Grant, Brayden Hodges, Nathan Miller, Vito Minnella, Allan Pawdomu, Gordon Pawdomu, Brayden Pearson, Caleb Plasaj, Luke Rennie Kinniburgh, Brody Schooler, Nico Suarez, Jason Taw and Julian Tonkens.

Saif Ahmed and Finley Hebert shared goalkeeper duties giving up only 16 goals this season and collected 10 shutouts. Nathan Miller led the team in scoring with 25 goals in 21 games. The team had 62 goals for.

The team is now training indoors at PLEX II as they prepare to compete in the Ontario Provincial Indoor Cup in January 2023.