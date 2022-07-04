THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay Chill will need to approach the final four games of their 2022 season as play-off games. The Chill are preparing for a double header in Minneapolis, Minnesota as they face St. Croix SC Tuesday night and then follow up with Minneapolis SC Wednesday night.

The Chill will return home for their final two games at tbaytelfield@Chapples Park on Friday July 15th and Saturday July 16th.

The Chill will not be able to afford any losses and will need help from Des Moines when they host Peoria City on July 16th. Des Moines will need to beat or tie Peoria City, assuming the Chill can win the next four games in a row. The Chill are at the halfway point of their 4-game road trip after a tie in Des Moines and a 3-0 loss to Peoria last night.

“We will approach it one game at a time and try to improve our performance each game. All the teams in this division can win any game so we need to be prepared,” commented coach Petraglia.

Kick-off vs St. Croix is 7pm CDT Tuesday night and then Wednesday night vs. Minneapolis City FC at the same time. Both games can be viewed via live stream through Eleven Sports. Follow the Chill social media pages to get direct links to the games.

The Chill are missing the services of three players on this road trip. Diego Martinez Rojas and Edoardo Righetti are out with injuries and Osita Obiekwe who is the Chill scoring leader this season was not able to travel to the US as he awaits proper documentation.

