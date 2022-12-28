The Thunder Bay Chill U18 Girls will need to qualify in Thunder Bay against crosstown rival Superior Rush FC Academy for a chance to travel to the final round of the Indoor Provincial Cup on February 11th and 12th.

The two teams will kick-off tomorrow night at the Lakehead University Hangar at 6:00pm. Both teams participate in the local Thunder Bay Women’s League and have matched up only once in league play thus far. Superior Rush defeated the Chill 1-0, however, both rosters carry over-age players. Tomorrow nights game will feature only eligible players for the U18 Provincial Cup.

Thank you to our Head Coach Anna MacLean and Team Liaison Suzy Polito. Good luck Girls.

Fan support is appreciated, and admission is free.