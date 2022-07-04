THUNDER BAY – News – The Major Crimes Unit of the Thunder Bay Police Service has charged a 15-year-old male from the Greater Toronto Area with Attempted Murder in connection with a June 29, 2022 incident in the area of Court and McVicar Street.

An adult male had been discovered with serious injuries and was transported to TBRHSC for treatment.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger this was a stabbing, and that First Responders were instrumental in saving his life.

The area was closed off to the public from Algoma Street to Court Street while police investigated.

Primary Response Unit officers arrested the accused in Thunder Bay on July 1, 2022. The accused youth remains in custody with a future court date.

He cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.