A look at seven statistical highlights from games played during the 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET windows on Sunday, November 27, the 12th week of the 2022 season.

Las Vegas running back JOSH JACOBS recorded a single-game franchise record 303 scrimmage yards (229 rushing, 74 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard touchdown run in overtime of the Raiders’ 40-34 victory at Seattle. Cleveland tight end DAVID NJOKU recorded a game-tying touchdown reception with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and running back NICK CHUBB registered the game-winning rushing touchdown with 19 seconds left in overtime in the Browns’ 23-17 victory over Tampa Bay. The Browns are the second team since the regular-season overtime rule was instituted in 1974 to score a game-tying touchdown in the final minute of the fourth quarter and game-winning touchdown in the final minute of overtime in the same game, joining the CHICAGO BEARS on September 23, 1991, who recorded the game-tying touchdown with no time remaining in the fourth quarter and game-winning touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in overtime. The 2022 season is the fourth season since the regular-season overtime rule was instituted in 1974 to feature an overtime game in at least 10 of the first 12 weeks, joining 2010 (11 of the first 12 weeks), 2003 (11 of 12) and 2021 (10 of 12). Jacobs’ 86-yard touchdown run in overtime is the second-longest overtime rushing touchdown and fourth-longest overtime scrimmage touchdown since 1974, trailing only a 99-yard touchdown pass from RON JAWORSKI to MIKE QUICK (November 10, 1985), a 96-yard touchdown run by GARRISON HEARST (September 6, 1998) and a 87-yard touchdown pass from TEDDY BRIDGEWATER to JARIUS WRIGHT (December 7, 2014). Jacobs is the sixth player in NFL history with at least 300 scrimmage yards and multiple scrimmage touchdowns in a single game, joining CLOYCE BOX (December 3, 1950), BILLY CANNON (December 10, 1961), PRIEST HOLMES (November 24, 2002), STEPHONE PAIGE (December 22, 1985) and ADRIAN PETERSON (November 4, 2007). The Raiders, who recorded 576 yards of offense (293 passing, 283 rushing) on Sunday, are the fourth team in the Super Bowl era with at least 275 passing yards and 275 rushing yards in a single game, joining the 2012 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (October 7), 1986 CINCINNATI BENGALS (December 7) and 1978 DALLAS COWBOYS (September 4).

Jacksonville quarterback TREVOR LAWRENCE connected with wide receiver ZAY JONES for a game-winning two-point conversion with 14 seconds remaining in the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over Baltimore. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback JUSTIN HERBERT found tight end GERALD EVERETT for the game-winning two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining in the Chargers’ 25-24 win in Arizona. Running back AUSTIN EKELER had 11 receptions on Sunday, including the final touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Week 12 of the 2022 season marks the first week since 1994, when the two-point conversion was first implemented, in which multiple games were decided by game-winning points that came on two-point conversions in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. The Jaguars and Chargers are the third and fourth teams since 1994 to score the game-winning points on a two-point conversion in the final 15 seconds of the fourth quarter, joining the 2018 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (four seconds remaining in Week 15) and 2002 MINNESOTA VIKINGS (five seconds remaining in Week 15). Herbert, who had three touchdown passes on Sunday, has 88 career touchdown passes and surpassed ANDREW LUCK (86) for the second-most touchdown passes by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO(98 touchdown passes) has more. Herbert has 16 career games with at least three touchdown passes and surpassed PATRICK MAHOMES (15 games) for the second-most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (18 games) has more. Herbert, who had 274 passing yards in Week 12, has 12,354 career passing yards and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer PEYTON MANNING (12,287) for the second-most passing yards by a player in his first three seasons all-time. Only ANDREW LUCK(12,957) has more. Ekeler has seven career games with at least 10 receptions, surpassing LARRY CENTERS(six games) and Pro Football Hall of Famer LADAINIAN TOMLINSON (six) for the second-most such games by a running back in NFL history. Only CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY (11 games) has more.

CLOSE GAMES: With two games yet to be completed in Week 12, there have been 79 games decided by a touchdown (six points) or less, the most such games through the first 12 weeks all-time. Nine of 14 games (64.3 percent) that have been completed in Week 12 have been within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter and there have been 135 games within one score (eight points) in the fourth quarter this season, tied with 2016 (135 games) for most such games through the first 12 weeks in NFL history. COMEBACKS: The LOS ANGELES CHARGERS overcame a 10-point deficit to win on Sunday and there have been 36 games in which a team has overcome a deficit of at least 10 points to win or tie this season, the most such games through the first 12 weeks of a season all-time. Five games – wins by BUFFALO, CLEVELAND, JACKSONVILLE, LAS VEGAS and the LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week. There have been 44 games this season decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime, trailing only 2003 (45) for the most such games through the first 12 weeks of a season all-time.

The WASHINGTON COMMANDERS have won six of their past seven games, including their 19-13 victory over Atlanta in Week 12. Washington, who is 7-5 this season, is the fifth team since 2010 to have at least seven wins through their first 12 games of a season after beginning the year with a 1-4 record, joining the 2019 PITTSBURGH STEELERS, 2016 MIAMI DOLPHINS, 2015 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and 2011 DENVER BRONCOS. Each of the four teams in the NFC East – PHILADELPHIA (9-1 entering Sunday Night Football), DALLAS (8-3), the NEW YORK GIANTS (7-4) and WASHINGTON (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.

Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES passed for 320 yards and one touchdown while tight end TRAVIS KELCE had 57 receiving yards and one touchdown reception in the Chiefs’ 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. Mahomes has 38 games with at least 300 passing yards in his first six seasons and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer DAN MARINO (37 games) for the most such games by a player in his first seven seasons in NFL history. Kelce has 9,918 receiving yards in his first 10 seasons and surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer TONY GONZALEZ (9,882) for the most receiving yards by a tight end in his first 11 career seasons in NFL history.

New York Jets quarterback MIKE WHITE, making his fourth career start and first this season, completed 22 of 28 pass attempts (78.6 percent) for 315 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 149.3 rating. White, who passed for 405 yards and three touchdowns with a 82.2 completion percentage (37 of 45) in his first career start (Week 8, 2021), is the second quarterback in NFL history with multiple games of 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 75-or-higher in his first four career starts, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer KURT WARNER.

Miami wide receivers TYREEK HILL and JAYLEN WADDLE each registered 85 receiving yards in the Dolphins’ 30-15 win over Houston in Week 12. Hill has 1,233 receiving yards and Waddle has 963 receiving yards this season. Hill and Waddle have combined for 2,196 receiving yards this season, the fourth-most combined receiving yards through their team’s first 11 games of a season in NFL history, trailing only BILL GROMAN and CHARLIE HENNINGAN of the 1961 Houston Oilers (2,307 combined receiving yards), EMMANUEL SANDERS and DEMARYIUS THOMASof the 2014 Denver Broncos (2,271) and Pro Football Hall of Famer ISAAC BRUCE and TORRY HOLT of the 2000 St. Louis Rams (2,225). Hill, who also has 87 receptions this season, is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 85 receptions and 1,200 receiving yards in at least four of his first seven career seasons, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer MARVIN HARRISON as well as ANTONIO BROWN, TORRY HOLT, CHAD JOHNSON and DEMARYIUS THOMAS.