THUNDER BAY – Weather – Heading into the tail end of November, weather overall is mild. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning,

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Snow flurries will be beginning late this afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.

Tonight snow flurries will be ending overnight then cloudy. Local amount 2 to 4 centimetres. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Fort Frances

It is minus 3 to start your Monday. A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Periods of snow will be beginning late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight the forecast is for periods of snow ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are likely. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -3 in Dryden at the airport. Periods of light snow with local amounts of 2 centimetres expected. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight the weather forecast is calling for periods of snow ending overnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Wasaho Cree Nation

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 15.

Tonight cloudy skies to start the night will becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 19 overnight.