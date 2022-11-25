THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has moved its internal COVID-19 Pandemic Response Level from Orange (Restrict) to Red (Control). This decision was based on the need to increase response activities and protective measures geared to decreasing transmission of viruses and preserving hospital capacity and staffing as a result of the increased level of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory virus within the community.

While our Hospital remains in Red (Control), if able, patients are encouraged to attend the Emergency Department (ED) alone according to infection control and public health practices. If it is essential, one Essential Care Partner (ECP) will be allowed into the ED to accompany patients. This includes parents of children.

While in the ED, everyone is at increased risk of exposure due to high volumes and space limitations for physical distancing. It is essential that masks are worn at all times. Circumstances in the ED may change rapidly and the Care Partner Liaison will help ECPs stay connected and informed.

If a request for additional ECPs is unresolved after discussions between the patient/ECP, Manager and/or Director, an appeal process will be provided.