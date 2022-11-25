Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is a warmer -3 in Thunder Bay. A mix of sun and cloud for Friday, along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h.

High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -8 at 06:30 am CST in Fort Frances. Sunny skies are in store for Fort Frances for Friday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High plus 4. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight expect clear skies. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 then light near midnight. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -6 to start your Dryden Friday. A mix of sun and cloud. along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.

Winds will becoming south 20 km/h near noon.

High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low

Tonight the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Webequie

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning is forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon.

High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Clouds will be rolling in later this evening. Snow is forecast over northern sections late this evening and after midnight. Local amount of 10 centimetres over northern sections is likely. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near plus 1.