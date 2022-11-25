KENORA – News – Police across the region continue the battle against illegal and dangerous drugs.

A search warrant executed in Kenora has resulted in three individuals being arrested and charged with numerous offences.

On November 23, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Kenora Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Ninth Street North in the City of Kenora.

This investigation resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a quantity of suspected illicit substances including fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, hydromorphone tablets, other items used in the sale of illegal drugs. A taser was also seized. The approximate street value of the suspected illicit substances is worth over $6,000.

Ashley REID, 34-years-old, of Kenora has been arrested and charged with:

Trafficking methamphetamine contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA

Trafficking fentanyl contrary to Section 5(1) of the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone contrary to Section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon contrary to Section 92(2) of the CC

Possession of Prohibited Device or Ammunition contrary to Section 92(2) of the CC

Fail to Comply with Release Order contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the CC – three counts

Clifton ZOCCOLE, 40-years-old, of Kenora and Vernon JACK, 40-years-old, of Kenora were arrested on warrants and have been charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the CDSA

The accused have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on November 25, 2022.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca ,where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.