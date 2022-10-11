THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay under-16 Kings will make their home ice debut this weekend as they host the Pilot Mound Buffaloes U17 prep school team from Manitoba, situated southwest of Winnipeg, in a trio of contests at Fort William First Nation Arena.

Play gets underway Friday, with the opener, at 5:30 p.m.

Next up will be a Saturday matinee at noon before the two clubs wrap things up Sunday at 9 a.m.

Thunder Bay sports a 4-1 preseason record to date after taking two of three from RINK Academy of Manitoba and sweeping a pair from the Minnesota Wilderness.

The Buffaloes compete out of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, which boasts 17 teams in the U17 division, and have gone 2-2-1-0 early in their season.