THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay-Superior North, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, visited students at Lakehead Public Schools’ Hammarskjold High School and Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute to launch her seventh annual Constituency Youth Council.

MP Patty Hajdu spoke to over a hundred high school students about the issues that matter to them, including the rising cost of living, climate change, and mental health. MP Hajdu reassured students that their voices as youth matter in politics and their communities, and that the Constituency Youth Council (CYC) is a space for them to share their voice directly with their federal representative.

“Youth are the leaders of today and the future. When elected representatives intentionally engage with younger generations about the challenges and solutions they see, powerful things can happen,” said the Honourable Patty Hajdu. “I want young people in my riding to know I’m listening. The youth council creates a space and dedicated time to hear young voices and ideas on a range of issues and topics.”

MP Hajdu tours elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools each year to give students a chance to learn about her role in Government and the House of Commons. Hajdu says, “One of the most common questions I am asked by young people is how they can get involved in politics. We talk about the many ways politics influences our lives from school or city council to provincial or federal legislatures. Youth are also passionate about creating fairer, healthier communities and eager to share their ideas. I encourage any youth in the Thunder Bay-Superior North riding to continue the conversation by joining my 2022-2023 youth council. It should be an interesting year!”