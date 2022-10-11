BANFF – The network of protected areas administered by Parks Canada is a gateway to nature, history, and 450 000 km² of memories from coast to coast to coast. Investing in these locations helps support the health of our natural heritage, increases climate resiliency and creates jobs in our local communities, while providing visitors with high-quality, safe and meaningful experiences across the country.

Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced $8 million to launch public engagement and planning for the re-development in the 200-block of Banff Avenue, an idea first envisioned almost 25 years ago. Present for the announcement in the town of Banff was Senator Karen Sorensen, a long-time supporter of the project and Special Advisor to the Park Superintendent for the planning and engagement component of this project.

The Government is committed to investing in the revitalization of Parks Canada’s infrastructure assets for the benefit of all Canadians. With this federal investment, Parks Canada will advance plans to re-develop facilities and open spaces in downtown Banff to welcome national park visitors, encourage them to connect with the park, and foster their understanding of the challenges faced by national parks.

Over the past two and a half decades, Parks Canada has been working towards obtaining adjacent lands on the 200-block of Banff Avenue and the Agency is now able to start planning for the redevelopment. Commencing immediately, this will include detailed studies of the site and engagement with Indigenous communities, stakeholders and the public, to arrive at re-development options.

This is an important opportunity for Indigenous and local communities, and all Canadians, to provide their advice and feedback on a re-development plan that makes a meaningful contribution to the visitor experience and reflects the values and views they have for the first national park in Canada.

