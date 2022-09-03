THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Chris ACHNEEPINESKUM, a 50-years-old male.

Chris was last spoken to on Sunday August 28th 2022 near Intercity Mall

Chris is described as – Male

– Indigenous, fair complexion

– 5’11, 210LB, heavy build

– Short brush cut, black hair

– Brown eyes

– goatee with thin moustache

– Tattoo of rosary beads on left arm

– amputated left index, middle and ring finger at top knuckle

Chris is known to frequent the area of the Thunder Center, Intercity Mall, and the North Cumberland Street area.

There is currently no photograph available.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.