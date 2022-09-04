Pop Artist DeAna Fai released her first Official Music Video for her song “Me and Mine.” Grammy Recipient Dunlap Exclusive debuts as a confidant in the video although the two are said to have been friends for several years. The music wasn’t produced by the Grammy Award Winner but his acting and editing debut is prevalent here.

The song itself explains the way people in your circle can bring you down but has an interesting, positive and inspiring twist. No newcomer to the industry, and having had several song placements in film and television, DeAna Fai appears to be creating a lane of her own with her unique style and approach to mainstream music.





