THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Amy AKPALIALUK, 33.

Amy was last seen on , Aug. 22 in the area of Syndicate Ave S.

Amy is described as an Indigenous female standing 5’6”, 145lbs with a thin build. She has long black hair, and brown eyes.

No photo is available for at this time.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this missing person please call police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.