THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Platoon Chief Jo Rucchin reports that at approximately 03:30hrs this morning, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the 200 block of Valley Street for a report of a structural house fire with possible trapped occupants.

Responding fire crews encountered significantly heavy smoke and flame showing from the front and side of the home and the interior fully involved in fire.

In an effort to locate trapped victims and extinguish the fire, fire fighters employed three simultaneous attack lines to perform fire attack and complete an interior search of the home on all levels.

Fire crews confirmed that no one was inside the home. A family pet was located and rescued during search efforts.

Although fire crews quickly brought the fire under control, damage to the residential structure was quite extensive. The incident is currently under investigation.

A total of 6 Pumpers, Platoon Chief, and an aerial ladder responded to this incident.