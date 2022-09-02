Special Weather Statement: Strong Winds for Wasaho Cree Nation – Kasabonika – Sachigo Lake

Wind Warning

WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Winds will rapidly strengthen behind a low pressure system tracking across Hudson Bay today. The strong winds will gradually ease from west to east later this evening.

1:40 PM EDT Friday 02 September 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation
  • Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
  • Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Strong winds expected late today.

Hazard: Strong wind gusts near 80 km/h from the north or northwest.

Timing: Late this afternoon into this evening.

