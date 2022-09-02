WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Winds will rapidly strengthen behind a low pressure system tracking across Hudson Bay today. The strong winds will gradually ease from west to east later this evening.
1:40 PM EDT Friday 02 September 2022
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
Strong winds expected late today.
Hazard: Strong wind gusts near 80 km/h from the north or northwest.
Timing: Late this afternoon into this evening.