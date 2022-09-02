WASAHO CREE NATION – WEATHER – Winds will rapidly strengthen behind a low pressure system tracking across Hudson Bay today. The strong winds will gradually ease from west to east later this evening.

1:40 PM EDT Friday 02 September 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Strong winds expected late today.

Hazard: Strong wind gusts near 80 km/h from the north or northwest.

Timing: Late this afternoon into this evening.