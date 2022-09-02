Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder BayPolice arrested three people on Thursday, one suspect from Toronto along with two from Thunder Bay on charges relating to drug trafficking.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue at about 4:15 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking at that address.

When police entered the home they located and arrested multiple suspects. Three were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and cash.

Jamal Quinton Nathan BELL, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Anthony Nicholas KAPLANIS, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Probation

Dana Florence Ann NOBIS, 38, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All three appeared in bail court on Friday, September 2 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.