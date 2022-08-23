THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As we round the clubhouse turn of August heading to September there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect as of 6:00 am on Tuesday.

Thunder Bay

It is clouding in the city this morning with winds at the airport at 12 km/h from the ESE. Humidity is 93%, and the barometer is at 202.6 kPa and falling.

Expect mainly cloudy skies to continue for Tuesday with a 40% potential for rain.

High 23. Humidex 31. UV Index 6 or high.

For tonight clouds and a 40% possibility of rain along with an overnight low of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 13 with clouds in Fort Frances this Tuesday morning at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 99% and the barometric pressure is at 101.6 and falling.

Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon are forecast. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

Fog patches dissipating this morning.

High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight we expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 17 in Dryden at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 99%. The Winds are from the NE at 8 km/h. The barometer is at 101.6 kPa and steady.

Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. There will be a 40% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 24. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is 12 in Wasaho this morning. Humidity is at 74% and winds are WSW at 22 gusting to 39 km/h. The barometer is at 100.9 kPa.

Cloudy skies along with a 40% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon are forecast. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 this morning.

High 13. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies. Low 6.