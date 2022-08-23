OTTAWA – The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is seeking applications from individuals interested in becoming members of its Indigenous Advisory Committee (the Committee). This process is to identify candidates to replace existing members whose terms expire in March 2023.

The Committee provides expert advice and support to the Agency’s work with Indigenous Peoples in the development of a broad range of policies and guidance related to impact assessments.

The Committee includes First Nations, Métis and Inuit members or members nominated by an Indigenous governing body. Representation from all three distinct Indigenous Peoples ensures that the Committee provides a broad and inclusive perspective reflective of the unique rights, interests, priorities and circumstances of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

For information on eligibility criteria and the application process, please see the Call for Nominations.

Applications will be accepted until November 15, 2022.

The Agency is also seeking nominations for its Technical Advisory Committee on Science and Knowledge, which provides expert advice on topics related to impact assessment, as well as regional and strategic assessment. Please see the Technical Advisory Committee on Science and Knowledge’s Call for Nominations for more details.