THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The 2022 Canadian Lakehead Exhibition had an estimated 74,000 visitors in attendance for the fair.

This is up from the 54,000 visitor in 2019.

The CLE had a solid line-up of bands that brought in huge crowds, especially for Trooper.

After two years of a COVID-19 enforced hiatus people were in 2022 happy to make it out to the fair.

There was as always lots of attractions at the CLE this year.