THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – If you have a burning desire to help direct the future of Thunder Bay, via a seat on City Council, the deadline to file your nomination papers is this Friday, August 19, 2022.

The deadline to become a candidate for Mayor, City Council or School Board Trustee in the 2022 Municipal Election is this Friday, August 19th at 2 pm .

To become a candidate, residents must file a nomination paper with the City Clerk, in person, on the first floor of City Hall, 500 Donald Street East. Nomination papers may be filed by appointment only. Walk-in appointments will not be guaranteed. Please call 625-2230 or visit www.tbayvotes.ca to book your appointment.

“The City of Thunder Bay had one of the highest voter turnouts in the province in 2018, and our goal is to make sure voters have all of the information they need to be engaged and involved in the election process as we move closer to Election Day on October 24,” states Krista Power, City Clerk and Returning Officer.

Nomination must be filed in person and include:

Form 1 – Nomination Paper, it is the responsibility of the person being nominated to make sure their nomination paper is complete and accurate.

Form 2 – Endorsement of Nomination, endorsed by at least 25 people who are eligible to vote in our municipal election. Endorsements are required only if running for Mayor or City Council, not School Board Trustee

Declaration of qualifications

Consent to release personal information

Identification showing name, qualifying address and signature

Applicable filing fee, $200 for Mayor, $100 for all others. The fee must be paid in cash, debit card, certified cheque or money order.

The Voters’ List

It’s important to review and confirm your voter information, especially if you have turned 18, moved or changed your name since the last municipal election. Even if you voted in the recent provincial election, you should confirm that the Thunder Bay voting office has the correct information for you. Being on the voters’ list means that you will receive a voter information card that will make your voting experience faster and more efficient. Visit www.voterlookup.ca to review and confirm your information