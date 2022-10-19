THUNDER BAY – CIVIC Election – Councillor at Large Candidate Jim Mauro has stated that if elected, he intends to not only bring motions forward that will deal with crime and council transparency, but he also intends to move a motion putting a cap on any tax increase for the 2023 budget year, all within the first 50 days of the new Council.

Mauro stated: “I have covered over 200 miles in all corners of the city visiting people at their homes, their businesses or just out for a walk. Many of them feel the city is not moving forward on issues. Whether that is an accurate portrayal of the current council or not, it is how many voters feel. With my fifty-day commitment, I hope to show voters that council will be proactive and can deal with issues quickly that are in the best interests of the city”.

Mauro has previously outlined positions on crime, recording how council votes on each issue and has been clear that any changes to the make-up of City Council should be determined by the voter, not by City Council itself. Mauro is now stating that if elected, he will bring a motion forward during budget deliberations, that the budget contains no more than a 1.75% tax increase for ratepayers.

Mauro said: “the last two years have been very challenging for many in our community. Now with core inflation running at a high rate, it will be incumbent upon all of council to do everything possible to minimize the impact on residents and our business community. Placing a cap on any tax increase, will serve notice to the community that council is serious about spending and will look hard at keeping the budget as lean as possible.

Mauro, a graduate of Lakehead’s business program continues to be unafraid of putting specific proposals forward believing voters should know what a candidate plans to do, instead of making general politically safe statements that have been common this election cycle. He believes a 1.75% target is achievable but states it is a high cap, that nothing prevents council from trying to reduce that proposed number. He stated it will require both administration and council to be prepared for budget talks that will begin soon after the new Council is sworn in.

Mauro has extensive labour negotiation experience in Ontario and is a former Hostage Negotiator who received an exemplary service commendation for his efforts during a highly volatile three-day standoff involving a suspect looking to shoot police. “People can easily get locked into a position. When having budget deliberations or trying to move any motions forward, it will take a great deal of negotiation and compromise to have these initiatives supported”, Mauro said. Mauro believes that his negotiation experience will be an asset in that regard when trying to garner the support required by six other members of council. Mauro stated: “no member of council can promise you anything because you need seven votes, but I believe I have the background and experience necessary to bring these motions forward and to get them passed”.

Mauro believes that after two years of COVID and with the inflationary pressures that are hitting most families that people will be looking for Council to lead by example when it comes to the 2023 budget.