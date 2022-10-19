Homeless Man in Hospital – Suspect in Murder

BURNABY – NEWS – Constable Shaelyn Yang, an RCMP officer working Burnaby, British Columbia, who was part of the RCMP’s mental health and homeless outreach team died on Tuesday morning after the Constable was fatally stabbed when she and a city employee were visiting a man camping in a park.



The 31-year-old Constable along with a parks board worker arrived at Broadview Park, which is located not far from Vancouver’s eastern edge, just after 11 am local time.

An altercation happened during the incident and Constable Yang was killed.

RCMP say that the suspect in her death is the homeless man.

The suspect was shot and sent to hospital, according to senior Mounties reporting on the incident at a news conference on Tuesday evening.



“Paramedics responded however, sadly, Constable Yang was pronounced dead at hospital”, said Chief Superintendent Graham De La Gorgendiere, the commander of the RCMP’s detachment in Burnaby.

Constable Yang joined the RCMP in December of 2019.