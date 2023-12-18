Thunder Bay – NEWS – Between weather issues and flight delays for the CF-104 for a while it was not a certainty that the 2023 Toys for the North would happen.

However today, the huge RCAF aircraft arrived at the Thunder Bay International Airport from CFB Trenton with a major load of toys for Northern Ontario children.

Karen Matson from North Star Air has worked extra hard as Santa’s local representative in ensuring that the flight details and logistics in this project was relieved to see the RCAF plane safely arrive at the airport.

It has been an amazing year for Toys for the North so far.

The Canadian toy industry has shattered previous records by donating $559,906 worth of toys to the Toys for the North toy drive this year. While there has been a steady increase in annual donations since 2019, this figure marks a significant leap from the $390,522 contributed in the previous year, showcasing a year-over-year increase of $169,384 or 43%.

“This remarkable achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of the Canadian toy industry to spread joy and bring smiles to those in need,” says Andrew Wagar, Chair of Toys for the North for the Canadian Toy Association. “We are immensely proud of the collective effort and generosity displayed by our industry partners, stakeholders, and manufacturers that support this wonderful program, the only toy drive in Canada exclusively supporting Canada’s northern communities.”

Later today and this evening the Northern Ontario Toys will be sorted and logistics worked out for delivery to all those amazing children across the north.