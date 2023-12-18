Thunder Bay Man Arrested for Second Impaired Driving Offense

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers conducting a Festive RIDE program on Algoma Street on Saturday Morning at 1:30am EST where they apprehended a Thunder Bay man for impaired driving.

What makes this case particularly concerning is that the arrested individual, Daniel CASTELLAN, 37, was already charged with impaired driving just three months ago.

Details of the Arrest:

Location: Algoma Street – Date: Saturday, December 16 – Time: 1:30 a.m.

During the Festive RIDE program, officers stopped a southbound vehicle, driven by CASTELLAN, shortly after 1:30 a.m. The driver failed to produce a valid driver’s license, and a subsequent investigation revealed that he was under both a driving prohibition from a previous impaired driving conviction and a 90-day license suspension following an arrest in October 2023 for impaired driving.

Upon further assessment, officers determined that CASTELLAN was impaired by alcohol, leading to his arrest for the second time in three months.

Charges Against CASTELLAN:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Alcohol or Drugs

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited

The vehicle driven by CASTELLAN was towed and will be impounded for 45 days. Additionally, he received another 90-day license suspension.

CASTELLAN appeared in court over the weekend and has been released from custody with conditions, and is now awaiting a future court appearance.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the potential consequences for those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

For more information on impaired driving and road safety, visit ontario.ca/DriveSober or call 511 for traveler’s information.