Thunder Bay – NEWS – Over the weekend, Thunder Bay Police Service officers were busy responding to incidents of impaired driving, resulting in charges against two local motorists.

1. Early Morning Collision Leads to Arrest

Location: Copenhagen Road, North of the Thunder Bay Expressway – Date: Saturday, December 16

Thunder Bay Police responded to a single motor-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. on Copenhagen Road. Emergency services found a vehicle in the ditch, and though the driver declined medical attention, a roadside sobriety test was administered by the responding officer.

The 19-year-old driver failed the test, leading to an arrest and transportation to the Balmoral Street station for further testing. The individual faces charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

2. Male Found Asleep Behind the Wheel

Location: 400 Block of Cumberland Street North – Date: Sunday, December 17

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, Thunder Bay Police received reports of a male passed out behind the wheel in the 400 block of Cumberland Street North. A paramedic attempted to turn off the running vehicle, but the male drove away. The vehicle was later located in a parking lot on Clarke Street.

Upon arrival, police found the driver asleep behind the wheel with multiple signs of impairment. The 38-year-old driver was arrested and is now facing charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

In total, five people were arrested on impaired driving charges by the Thunder Bay Police Service over the weekend, highlighting the importance of responsible driving, especially during the holiday season.

For more information on impaired driving and road safety, visit ontario.ca/DriveSober or call 511 for traveler’s information.