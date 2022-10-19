KENORA – NEWS – On October 18, 2022, Members of the Kenora Community Street Crime Unit with assistance from the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, and the Kenora OPP executed a search warrant on Garrow Road in Kenora, ON.

The search of the residence revealed cocaine, crack cocaine, Prescription narcotics, and other evidence used for the sale of drugs. The street value of these drugs is over $3000.00

As a result of this investigation, 48 year old Melanie Kolisnik, of Kenora, ON has been charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine-Sec. 5(2) Controlled drugs and substances act (CDSA)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone-Sec. 5(2) CDSA

Trafficking cocaine-Sec. 5(1) CDSA

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000- Sec. 354(1)(a) Criminal Code

Further a, 48 year old, Ryan KRAWICKI, has been charged with:

Possession of cocaine-Sec. 4(1) CDSA

Kolisnik was held in custody and will appear in court on the October 19, 2022. Krawicki was released to appear in court on November 17, 2022.

If you have any other information in relation to stolen property, illegal drugs or firearms in our community, you can contact your local OPP detachment or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.