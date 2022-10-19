NIPIGON – On October 11, 2022, members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment were dispatched to a disturbance in Red Rock resulting in charges for two Thunder Bay residents.

As a result of the investigation, Tyler BINKLEY, 43-years-old of Thunder Bay is charged with:

· Assault with a Weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Failure to Comply with a Release Order, contrary to Section 145(5)(a) of the CC

· Fail to comply with a Probation Order, contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the CC

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Jillian WALLIS, 39-years-old of Thunder Bay is charged with:

· Assault with a Weapon, contrary to Section 267(a) of the CC

OPP state, “Trafficking in opioids is a very serious offence. Dealers are knowingly distributing products that cause harm and could kill. The OPP is committed to supporting safe, healthy communities for all Ontarians”.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.