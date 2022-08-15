With the upcoming municipal election quickly approaching, many people’s messages and words of encouragement to let my name stand for the Mayoral position have been truly overwhelming and much appreciated.

However, I want to publicly announce that, given my current and future personal and professional commitments, I will not be running for any position.

One of such commitments is to complete a lifelong dream of becoming an author and soon publish my first book, “The Art of Life Management,” where I can continue being of service to a broader global community.

For those interested, various sections of the book are freely available on my website at www.frankpullia.com/book