Fire safety is incredibly important for everyone, whether in a home or business setting. While businesses can generally afford to easily pay for more sophisticated and costly technologies, most homeowners would rather try out more affordable alternatives. This should be done without having to compromise the safety and function of the systems. With that in mind, the following are some of the fire safety systems that all homes should have in place.

Fire Sprinklers

Fire sprinklers are a must-have safety measure for any residence because they can go a long way in preventing a fire from getting out of hand. It’s important to note that if you have a fire sprinkler system in your home, contrary to popular belief, the entire system is not activated by fire in a single room. It’s one of the most important fire prevention technologies that you can install in your home because their presence, according to a recent study by the National Fire Protection Association, reduces the risk of deaths as a result of fire by over 60%. Invest in one and have an expert install it if you don’t currently have one, and this will enable you to improve your home’s fire safety.

Smoke Detectors

Smoke detectors are another fire prevention technology that’s important to have at home. Smart smoke detectors can even send you a notification on your mobile device. They can further be wired into the security system of your home and be monitored by a central station which will notify both you and the fire department of an alarm going off. They can also be programmed to shut off the air handling system of your home when they detect smoke in the air. This will help slow down the spread of fire so that people can be evacuated safely. Some models even have carbon monoxide detection inbuilt, making them even more worthwhile to install.

Fire Extinguishers

A fire extinguisher is another important piece of fire prevention technology that every home needs. There should be a multipurpose fire extinguisher on every floor of the home so that it’s easier to control different kinds of flames around the house. This is important when you consider the fact that the United States, in 2019 alone, experienced 173,040 preventable deaths and 48.3 million injuries. It’s therefore also important to make sure that everyone in the home knows exactly how to use the fire extinguisher in case they need to.

Stovetop Fire Prevention Systems

Given the fact that cooking fires account for a large number of fires in the home, it’s important to minimize the chances of a fire starting in the kitchen. This can be done by getting a device to use in the kitchen along with your stovetop to minimize the risk of fire. It works by starting a countdown to shut the stove or cooker off once it detects that you have left the room. When you come back to the kitchen, the timer resumes and you can carry on cooking.

Smart Fire Detectors

Finally, smart fire detectors are an amazing alternative to traditional ones. This is because they use heat to detect fire. They can either detect when the heat reaches a certain temperature or detect an unnaturally rapid rise in heat in the room. Once triggered, they will sound an alarm and set in motion any other fire safety device that’s interconnected with them. Smart fire detectors are more accurate than other fire detection systems. With the average resident of a home using between 80 and 100 gallons of water on a daily basis, it’s clearly important to avoid triggering sprinkler systems when there is no fire as this could lead to wasting water. However, smart fire detectors shouldn’t be used to replace smoke detectors because smoke poses a different kind of risk in the home.

Get these fire prevention technologies in your home as soon as you can and you will have made an investment in your safety that your whole family will benefit from.